Transparent season 3 trailer and air date revealed

Good things come in pairs: Amazon has released both the trailer and release date for Transparent season three.

The preview begins with Maura (Jeffrey Tambour) announcing to her family that she wishes to be known as ‘mom’, much to the surprise of ex-wife Shelley.

The third season of the series, which follows a family’s journey after their father comes out as transgender, will also include flashbacks to Maura as a 12-year-old boy stuck in the wrong body, as well as further exploring the impact of her transition on all family members.

The full season is set to air on Prime Video on 23 September. Watch the trailer below.