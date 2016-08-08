Doctor Who Bollywood style is brilliantly bizarre

Never mind Doctor Who, this is pure Doctor What The Heck

You’ve seen him outsmarting dinosaurs on spaceship. You’ve even seen him bust into to Gallifrey with an electric guitar. But you haven’t enjoyed an episode where the Doctor stabs a deer dressed as a bee over a sitar soundtrack. Until now.

It’s all thanks to Doctor Who: The Bollywood version, your new favourite video on the net. Why? It’s got the classic elements of every episode (The TARDIS, the assistant and the Doctor himself), but they’re combined with the costumes, the soundtrack and villains of India’s classic cinema. Well, sort of.

The below film is bizarre. It's beautiful. It's a must see.