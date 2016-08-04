Public Enemies, Good Hair, Silverado, Face/Off: films on TV today

ANDREW COLLINS: FILM OF THE DAY

Public Enemies ★★★★

10.40pm-1.15am ITV

Michael Mann’s flawed but absorbing film deals with the last months in the life of America’s Public Enemy Number One, John Dillinger. It’s absorbing because what Dillinger did in that time — escaping from jail, robbing police stations, taking part in gunfights and constantly taunting the cops — was remarkable; flawed partly because your sympathies should be with Melvin Purvis, the FBI agent pursuing Dillinger. But they’re not because Dillinger is played by Johnny Depp and Purvis by Christian Bale, and it’s the cool, ironic Depp who has the charisma. Along with crime and violence we also have Dillinger’s romance with a waitress, Billie Frechette (Marion Cotillard), all of which adds up to a very watchable movie with fine performances all round. On the debit side we’re not told why Dillinger took to a life of crime and everything unfolds rather too gravely. You do feel that even murderous bank robbers must have had their lighter moments, but we’re not shown any.

Good Hair ★★★

12.35-2.05am BBC2

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock makes a documentary about hair pieces. No, really. Of course there’s more to this than meets the eye — and when the wind kicks up, it can completely cover your eyes.

Silverado ★★★★

6.20-9.00pm Movie Mix

Kevin Costner starred in this 1980s western at the dawn of his Hollywood career, before going on to direct a couple himself.

Face/Off ★★★★

9.00pm-12 midnight 5STAR

John Travolta and Nicolas Cage get in each other’s faces after a bit of swapsie plastic surgery. High concept, high octane and highly amusing.

