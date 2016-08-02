Coronation Street: you’ll never guess who evil Pat Phelan is teaming up with!

Find out who will be assisting psychopath Pat in a new storyline

Malevolent Pat Phelan is undoubtedly a master of manipulation, having inveigled his way into the Grimshaws by hoodwinking a lovelorn Eileen. But it looks like he’ll soon have a new partner in crime in the form of cafe worker Alex Warner.

Now, so far, we’ve seen good-natured Alex get up to some cheeky antics, but it’s hard to believe that he’d do anything deliberately malicious. But actor Liam Bairstow had this to say to Inside Soap about an upcoming storyline:

“I think Alex is going to carry on being quite naughty, but he and Phelan will be making some plans together. It’s going to bring out more of Alex’s vulnerable side. We’ve only seen his cheeky side so far, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

We already know that Phelan is set to cause chaos as part of a plotline that sees him team up with dodgy businessman Vinny (played by former Doctors star Ian Kelsey). So could Phelan end up exploiting Alex along the way?

Speaking about the drama, producer Kate Oates said recently: “Phelan is a bad man with a bad scam. He will clearly bring others down for his own pleasure.

“In cahoots with Vinny, they’re planning on building a development and selling properties off to locals. But it’s all a big scam – they intend to abscond with everyones money. Eileen will fall from a great height if Phelan gets his way.”

Meanwhile, the man himself – actor Connor McIntyre – reckons that Corrie fans are in for a shock: “With Phelan, all is not enough and you’ll see what his plot is very soon. It’s very interesting indeed. I think the audience will be really surprised by what’s still to come.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

