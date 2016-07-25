Tower Heist, Summer Holiday, Let Him Have It, Out of the Furnace, and The Reef: films on TV today

Ben makes a dash for the cash, it's all Greek to Cliff, Chris is in the frame, Bale can't stand the heat, and things get fishy in Oz: the RadioTimes team’s pick of free-to-air films on TV today

ANDREW COLLINS: FILM OF THE DAY

Tower Heist ★★★

6.55-9.00pm Film4

Control freak Ben Stiller is generally at his best when either writing, directing or producing vehicles for himself – ideally all three (Reality Bites, The Cable Guy, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder). However, Tower Heist, a vertiginous heist caper co-produced by co-star Eddie Murphy and directed by Brett Ratner (Rush Hour and its sequels), is a robust enough property to allow him to shine as an actor for hire. Here he’s the forelock-tugging manager of a luxury New York high-rise, who leads fellow disgruntled employees to steal a stash of cash from Ponzi-scheme swindler Alan Alda, using all their know-how from invisibly maintaining the building. Casey Affleck’s concierge, Michael Pena’s lift operator and Gabourey Sidibe’s maid stand out, while Murphy plays the crook hired to help them. Inventive, silly, thrilling, the best bits involve high-wire stunts that will have vertigo sufferers clutching the armrests. It’s reminiscent of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, but needs a better ending.

Summer Holiday ★★★

2.20-4.40pm Film4

It’s no Singin’ in the Rain but this exuberant British musical remains a firm favourite thanks to fresh-faced Cliff Richard, some toe-tapping tunes and an iconic double-decker bus.

Let Him Have It ★★★★

9.00-11.00pm True Entertainment

A young Christopher Eccleston stars as Derek Bentley in this searing true-story tale that recounts how a mentally ill teenager was dealt a tragic blow by the British justice system.

Out of the Furnace ★★★

Premiere 9.00-11.15pm Film4

Christian Bale steel-mill worker has to get his hands even dirtier after his war veteran brother Casey Affleck gets himself involved with psychotic crimelord Woody Harrelson.

The Reef ★★★

9.00-10.50pm Horror Channel

This fact-based horror thriller proves that the shark-infested waters off Australia are no place to be messing about in boats. A real case of sink or swim.

