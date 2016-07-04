If Anna Kendrick was a superhero, she’d be Squirrel Girl

In a world where pretty much every actor has played a superhero (two if you’re Ben Affleck or Ryan Reynolds), it’s often surprising to find a popular movie star who hasn’t slipped on a cape and tights – and such is the case with Anna Kendrick.

She’s starred in two hit Pitch Perfect films and the entire Twilight saga so she’s clearly used to big franchises. She can quip with the best of them (just see her Twitter account) and she’s got experience acting alongside superhero actors – so why haven’t Marvel been calling?

At the moment, we just don’t know, but when they do, Kendrick knows just the adventurer she wants to play. Suffice to say, her choice is pretty nuts.

“My brother sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should [play her],” Kendrick told Net-A-Porter when they asked her about the superhero movie industry’s oversight in not casting her thus far.

“I don’t know what Squirrel Girl does other than be half squirrel, but I could be half squirrel!”

Well we can fill you in, Anna. With the real name of Doreen Green, Squirrel Girl is a Marvel Comics character who first appeared in 1992, later joining Midwest wannabe heroes the Great Lakes Avengers and becoming a babysitter to other heroes while fighting crime with squirrel sidekick Monkey Joe and his replacement Tippy Toe.

But while her rodent stylings might make her seem a bit ridiculous, she’s no joke – her superpowers of agility, strength, senses and razor-sharp claws (and ability to talk to squirrels) have made her a formidable opponent to many Marvel villains, including Doctor Doom in one memorable story.

So that’s the kind of furry badass Kendrick could end up playing – and though it might seem a bit unlikely that we’ll ever see her bushy tail hit screens, it’s not impossible in a world when relatively obscure comic-book characters like Groot, Rocket Raccoon or Black Panther have already made millions worldwide.

Yep, stranger things have happened – and if Marvel do come knocking, we know Anna Kendrick will be ready.