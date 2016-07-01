Tom Cruise merrily landed a helicopter in a London park

As you do

Tom Cruise merrily landed a helicopter in a park in London because he’s Tom Cruise and he can.

Advertisement

It was a surprise to those who live in and around Morden Park in South London.

Lets hope this coming season isn't a mission impossible. Mr Top Gun himself dropped by poplar road. @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/K0Uog6o9Pl — Old Ruts Football (@oldrutsfootball) June 30, 2016

Merton council caught a few snaps of the moment, too.

We had a bird's eye view of @TomCruise arriving in Merton Park to film the new @JackReacher today. pic.twitter.com/zDrsvlXXhl — Merton Council (@Merton_Council) June 30, 2016

It’s thought that, rather than just finding himself in Merton, the A-lister is actually filming in the area for the next Jack Reacher film ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, which is set to be released this October.

Advertisement

Hopefully he also stuck around to enjoy this lovely British weather we’re having.