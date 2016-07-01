Accessibility Links

Tom Cruise merrily landed a helicopter in a London park

As you do

Tom Cruise merrily landed a helicopter in a park in London because he’s Tom Cruise and he can.

It was a surprise to those who live in and around Morden Park in South London.

Merton council caught a few snaps of the moment, too.

It’s thought that, rather than just finding himself in Merton, the A-lister is actually filming in the area for the next Jack Reacher film ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, which is set to be released this October.

Hopefully he also stuck around to enjoy this lovely British weather we’re having.

