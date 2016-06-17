ITV and Channel 4 pull Referendum Campaign Broadcasts following murder of MP Jo Cox

BBC1 also cancels interview with Brexit campaigner Iain Duncan Smith tonight on BBC1 because of the suspension of campaigning on both sides in the wake of the Labour politician's murder on Thursday

ITV and Channel 4 have dropped their Referendum Campaign Broadcasts following the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Advertisement

The Leave campaign was due to broadcast a political campaign advert on ITV at 6.35pm, but this has been postponed and will now air on Sunday at 6.35pm.

Channel 4 has also suspended tonight’s scheduled Referendum Campaign Broadcast by the Vote Leave campaign at 7.25pm tonight after the news.

A spokeswoman said: “In the light of the murder of Jo Cox Channel 4 have temporarily suspended any referendum campaign broadcasts, in line with the suspension of electioneering from both Remain and Leave. The Leave campaign’s final referendum broadcast will be re-scheduled within the next few days.”

In addition, BBC1 has also cancelled Andrew Neil’s planned interview with former Work and Pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith at 8.30pm tonight.

Due to the suspension of #EURef campaigning, tonight's @Afneil interview with Iain Duncan Smith on @BBCOne is cancelled. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) June 17, 2016

It has not yet been able to confirm whether the interview would be rescheduled.

The Andrew Neil Interviews programme will now be replaced by a repeat of Celebrity Mastermind with Chris Hawkins, Kate Williams, Iain Stirling and Nikki Fox. EastEnders will air as billed at 8pm, as will the repeat of panel show Would I Lie to You? at 9pm.

Radio 4 has also pulled its edition of political debate show Any Questions? which was scheduled to air on the station at 8pm tonight.

The programme, due to take place from Masham in North Yorkshire, promised a panel including Alan Johnson MP, Ukip leader Nigel Farage and Peer David Owen alongside regular host Jonathan Dimbleby.

Advertisement

The Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered on Thursday lunchtime following a constituency meeting. She died after being shot and stabbed multiple times. Armed officers responded to the attack near a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon and a 52-year-old man was arrested in the area.