Have Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter joined the Ocean’s all-female reboot?

Hot on the heels of the Ghostbusters all-female remake comes another lady-fied Hollywood classic – this time Ocean’s Eleven. News broke last year that Sandra Bullock was to assemble a group of female criminals to carry out a heist, and the project has been busy recruiting a team of stellar actresses.

Last week brought us tidings of Cate Blanchett’s casting and today reports have emerged of another two names added to the roster – Helena Bonham Carter and Mindy Kaling.

The pair have joined the heist flick in unspecified roles, according to Showbiz 411, in a project that’s expected to be a spin-off from George Clooney’s 2001 story, rather than a full reboot. Bullock is said to be playing Danny Ocean’s sister, although plans for Clooney himself to make a cameo as the smooth-talking crook appear to have stalled for the time being.

Blanchett is reportedly playing her right-hand woman (in a similar vein to Brad Pitt’s Rusty) as the pair cobble together a team of theives to steal a necklace from the Met Ball in order to frame a villainous gallery owner.

The project has a working title of Ocean’s Ocho, indicating eight criminals instead of 11, and is expected to begin filming this autumn with Gary Ross (The Hunger Games) directing and producing and Olivia Milch (Little Women) penning the script. The film has been in the works for a while with George Clooney and original trilogy director Steven Soderbergh part of the development team, along with the late Jerry Weintraub.