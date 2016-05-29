It looks like Jesse Eisenberg WILL return as Lex Luthor for Justice League: Part One

While we don’t know much about upcoming superhero team-up movie Justice League: Part One, one mystery may have just been solved – the question of whether Jesse Eisenberg’s mad genius Lex Luthor will return to menace Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot’s heroes.

You see, despite the fact that Eisenberg played the main baddie in this year’s Justice League set-up Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor had previously hinted that he might sit the next movie out, and with no official word on his return, fans had to take that on face value. Until now…

“I’m kind of in wait,” Eisenberg told the crowd at MCM comic-con in London, where he was promoting his new West End play The Spoils with co-star Kunal Nayyar. “They just started filming Justice League, so I’m kind of like waiting for my crack at it.”

When asked if he had just admitted he’d be appearing in the film, Eisenberg replied: “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, because I feel like there’s probably some drone following me from DC, and if I say anything wrong I get, you know, picked off.

“But yeah I think so, and I love it, and I love everybody who’s in it. You know, it’s a really talented group of people.”

Speaking to the crowd, Eisenberg also discussed his intentions with the character of Lex, who divided viewers and critics alike with his unorthodox and manic style of villainy in Batman Vs Superman.

“What I wanted to do with the character is kind of what I want to do in this play, which is I want to humanise these people that you have seen dehumanised,” he explained.

“I wanted to make these people real and relatable, interesting and engaging, and not just, you know, a kind of surface ‘bad person’.

“To me, the most interesting acting is when actors can bring you in to another side of the person. When you feel like you are not seeing the purpose of them for the plot. That they’re not just delivering a message, that they’re actually showing you some kind of humanity.

He concluded: “That’s what I tried to do with that character. Whether or not I succeeded or failed depends on your subjective opinion about what you think about people like that. That’s my goal as an actor.”

Hopefully, we’ll get another chance to see that goal in action against the assembled Justice League very soon.

Justice League: Part One will be released in November 2017