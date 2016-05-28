Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow fancy a Being Human reunion special

Being Human was a highlight in the tenure of BBC3 drama, with the tale of a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost (Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey and Lenora Crichlow in its original incarnation) sharing a house and trying to pass as normal winning fans across the globe before its sad conclusion in 2013.

And so we thought the matter rested – but now the original cast of the hit supernatural series have revealed that they’d be open to a return (despite all leaving before the show ended), and even have a few ideas about how it could all play out. After all, in a show filled with ghosts, zombies and vampires why would the deaths of their respective characters rule them out?

“A special would be kind of fun, wouldn’t it?” Tovey said to the eager crowd at MCM comic-con in London, where he was appearing at a special Being Human panel with co-stars Turner and Crichlow.

“A Christmas special in heaven. That’d be kind of fun, right?”

“Yeah! Why not?” Crichlow agreed, to cheers from the assembled audience.

“We could do it in hell,” Tovey continued, “because everyone’s gone to purgatory or hell or heaven.

“It could basically just be a replica in the afterworld, and we just carry on to the next level.”

Clearly, a pitch for the ages – but the trio also revealed that they hadn’t always been so enthusiastic for the series, with the supernatural themes a turn-off when they first heard about it.

“I thought it was pretty ridiculous,” Crichlow recalled. “Erm, I wasn’t too impressed.

“But when I read the scripts I could see how each character was very much a human character, and that their supernatural tendencies were all parallels for something a bit more human like addiction, and OCD-ness, and anger issues.”

“When you read the concept you think ‘well I need to give this a bit of a read’,” Tovey agreed.

“But the writing, Toby Whithouse’s writing was so deep and nuanced, and the characters were so beautiful, and these relationships were so emotional and heartfelt and honest, that you just, that’s what got you into it.

“It wasn’t a send-up of sci-fi, it was a celebration of it.”