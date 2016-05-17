Billy Elliot, Peggy Sue Got Married, Quantum of Solace, Prisoners, I’m All Right Jack: films on TV today

From boxing to the barre, Kathleen has a reunion with the past, Bond does Bourne, Hugh's not happy, and you won't get Pete he's part of the union: the RadioTimes team’s pick of free-to-air films on TV today

BARRY NORMAN: FILM OF THE DAY

Billy Elliot ★★★★

9.00-10.45pm BBC4

In 1984 11-year-old Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell), son of a Durham miner who is on strike, dreams of being a ballet dancer. His father (Gary Lewis) and brother (Jamie Draven) are appalled, believing all male dancers to be gay, which Billy is not. Dad wants him to take boxing lessons but the boy persists with his ambition, secretly going to dancing classes instead.There he meets a teacher (Julie Walters) who believes he has real talent and should attend the Royal Ballet School in London. So the question is how or whether Billy can overcome familial opposition to follow his passion. Directed by Stephen Daldry and set against the background of the notorious miners’ strike, this is a charming, feel-good movie.

Peggy Sue Got Married ★★★

6.55-9.00pm Movie Mix

Kathleen Turner had quite a time of it in the 1980s, appearing in a diverse range of films that all made their mark at the box office; from the steamy Body Heat to adventure yarns Romancing the Stone and its sequel Jewel of the Nile. And she displayed a sure touch for comedy in this fantasy about a woman who faints at her high-school reunion and wakes up in the 1960s.

Quantum of Solace ★★★

8.00-10.10pm ITV2

Daniel Craig’s grim,single-minded James Bond seeks revenge in this punchy, breathless entry in the series that picks up the action from Casino Royale.

Prisoners ★★★★

9.00pm-12 midnight Film4

Hugh Jackman takes the law into his own hands when he feels justice hasn’t been done for his kidnapped daughter. You’ll watch some of this through your fingers, but it’s never less than compelling.

I’m All Right Jack ★★★★★

9.05-11.10pm Talking Pictures TV (Freeview HD)

Classic British satirical comedy from the Boulting Brothers about union disputes at a factory. A superb Peter Sellers and Ian Carmichael head a cast of great comedy stalwarts including Terry-Thomas, Dennis Price, Irene Handl, Richard Attenborough and Liz Fraser.

