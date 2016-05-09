Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Johnny Depp mocks his own apology video

Johnny Depp mocks his own apology video

But he *really* meant it...

107786

Johnny “declare-everything-when-you-enter-Australia” Depp has joined in the ribbing of his own dog smuggling apology video, by apologising for not smuggling his dogs into England.

Advertisement

It follows the much-mocked confession recorded by Depp and his wife Amber Heard after they got in trouble for not declaring their pet pooches Pistol and Boo on arrival Down Under.

Depp’s deadpan delivery was the source of much hilarity online, something he seems to be rather enjoying.

“I’m going to do this everywhere I go,” Depp told reporters in the UK while promoting Alice Through The Looking Glass, as captured on video by Reuters. “I would like to apologise for not smuggling my dogs into England, because it would’ve been a bad thing to do.”

Director Tim Burton joined in, joking that the dogs were dead because he’d just sat on them upstairs by accident to which Depp jested he’d tried to kill them off after the Australian fiasco. All, er, fun and games…

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr1UOMIcqok

Tags

All about Sleepy Hollow (1999)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Johnny Depp attends the 'Murder On The Orient Express' World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on November 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

100865

Johnny Depp tearing off Donald Trump’s face is truly terrifying

106020

Is Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s apology video their finest performance ever?

112936

Jason Bourne and the biggest movie roles with the smallest amount of dialogue

131672.294f7c74-49cb-49a0-a28a-b51f0ec07111

Thar be GHOST SHARKS ahoy in the new Pirates of the Caribbean

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more