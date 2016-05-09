Accessibility Links

Home
News
Gordon Ramsay totally ruined a proposal at his Las Vegas restaurant

Gordon Ramsay totally ruined a proposal at his Las Vegas restaurant

Just a tad awkward

107785

You know what it’s like when you’ve spent ages planning a marriage proposal, you’ve picked the amazing restaurant, know exactly what you’re going to say, when you’re going to present the ring… and then Gordon Ramsay ruins it.

Advertisement

That was the fate of one loved-up lad who chose Ramsay’s pub & grill in Las Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace to propose.

“Three weeks ago, one of my maitre d’s asked me if I would go over to table seven, who were celebrating their engagement,” Ramsay revealed at the Vegas Uncork’d Festival, reports the Mirror.

“So I said: “Send two nice glasses of champagne over to them”. When the champagne arrived I went over to congratulate them – and he hadn’t asked her!”

Just a little bit awkward.

“I was like, how am I going to get out of that?” Ramsay admitted.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping the groom-to-be thought on his feet and asked Ramsay to cater their nuptials in return for the gaffe…

Tags

All about Gordon Ramsay's F Word

Jamie Oliver Gordon Ramsay
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Meet the next Gordon Ramsay: his 13 year-old daughter Matilda

imagenotavailable1

MasterChef’s Marcus Wareing on learning from Gordon Ramsay – and why modern kitchens are too soft

133448.f95ed44b-14b3-4a84-a907-7926738a2fbf

Professor Stephen Hawking is auditioning celebrities to be his new voice for Comic Relief

134795.2a2ae345-9f62-4973-8f12-5cc51ef1a00a

Gordon Ramsay reveals he turned down The Great British Bake Off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more