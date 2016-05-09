Gordon Ramsay totally ruined a proposal at his Las Vegas restaurant

You know what it’s like when you’ve spent ages planning a marriage proposal, you’ve picked the amazing restaurant, know exactly what you’re going to say, when you’re going to present the ring… and then Gordon Ramsay ruins it.

Advertisement

That was the fate of one loved-up lad who chose Ramsay’s pub & grill in Las Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace to propose.

“Three weeks ago, one of my maitre d’s asked me if I would go over to table seven, who were celebrating their engagement,” Ramsay revealed at the Vegas Uncork’d Festival, reports the Mirror.

“So I said: “Send two nice glasses of champagne over to them”. When the champagne arrived I went over to congratulate them – and he hadn’t asked her!”

Just a little bit awkward.

“I was like, how am I going to get out of that?” Ramsay admitted.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping the groom-to-be thought on his feet and asked Ramsay to cater their nuptials in return for the gaffe…