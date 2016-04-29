Netflix Punisher spin-off series is coming

Jon Bernthal's brutal vigilante, who made his name in Netflix's Daredevil, looks set for his own show

Criminals, time to turn over a new leaf – the Punisher is coming…

Yes, the Marvel antihero, who takes the law into his own hands in often brutal fashion, is set to strike out for a spin-off series following his key role in the second run of Netflix’s Daredevil.

Actor Jon Bernthal, AKA Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher, will get his own show on the streaming service, according to Entertainment Weekly, who say the official announcement is expected any time now.