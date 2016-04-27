Sir Lenny Henry to receive special Bafta TV Award

The comedian and actor will be honoured for his outstanding contribution to television

Sir Lenny Henry is to be honoured with a special prize at this year’s Bafta TV Awards ceremony.

The actor and comedian will become the latest recipient of the British Academy’s Alan Clarke award, which is named for the late TV director.

Sir Lenny will receive the gong for his outstanding contribution to British television throughout his long career. He first shot to fame on New Faces in 1975, before going on to wake the nation’s youth up on Tiswas and star in The Lenny Henry Show and Three of A Kind.

A co-founder of Comic Relief, he most recently gave us the heartwarming semi-autobiographical drama, Danny And The Human Zoo.

Krishnendu Majumdar, chairman of Bafta’s Television Committee, said he could think of “no-one more deserving” of the honour.

“This is fantastic,” Sir Lenny said. “I am truly humbled and truly hopeful that this award is a pan-industry acknowledgement that diversity must be at the heart of our industry if we are to reflect British society now and, most importantly, in the future.”

He’ll be presented with his award at the 2016 Bafta TV Awards ceremony on May 8th.