Michaela Coel says Black Mirror role is “the most amazing part I’ve ever played”

The Chewing Gum actress joins the cast of Charlie Brooker's dystopian drama for its third run

Comedian Michaela Coel is still riding high on the success of her smash hit series Chewing Gum, but if there’s one thing she’s very excited about it’s her role in Black Mirror series three.

The actress joins the likes of Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard and Star Trek Into Darkness actress Alice Eve for the upcoming run of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama, and she says her role holds a pretty special place in her heart.

“I did a tiny bit in Black Mirror, the one that’s coming on Netflix in November, and I had the time of my life,” Coel told RadioTimes.com at the Bafta TV Awards nominees party.

“I’m in like one scene but I was like, ‘This is maybe the most amazing part I’ve ever played.’”

Coel was in attendance at the event in lieu of her double Bafta TV nomination. She’s been recognised by the British Academy for both her comedy acting and writing skills.

Speaking of which, she says she’s already penned the second series of Chewing Gum: “I finished it and we film in June,” she revealed.

The Bafta TV Awards air on BBC1 on Sunday May 8th