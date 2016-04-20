Accessibility Links

Comedians, celebrities and friends pay tribute to Victoria Wood

Miranda Hart, Sue Perkins and Kathy Burke are among those sharing their respects on social media following the death of the award-winning comedian

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Victoria Wood who has passed away aged 62. The award-winning director, writer, actor and comedian had fought a short battle with cancer, her publicist confirmed.

Wood was a household name thanks to her numerous comedy creations including fan favourites dinnerladies, Acorn Antiques and Victoria Wood As Seen on TV. Friends, colleagues and other famous faces have been posting their condolences and memories of Wood on Twitter since news of her passing broke earlier today.

Among them are her fellow comedians including Jennifer Saunders, Miranda Hart and Sue Perkins.

Comic Relief – for whom Wood made numerous appearances – paid their respects.

Meanwhile, other names from the world of entertainment shared their reactions to the news on Twitter.

