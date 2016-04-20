Comedians, celebrities and friends pay tribute to Victoria Wood

Miranda Hart, Sue Perkins and Kathy Burke are among those sharing their respects on social media following the death of the award-winning comedian

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Victoria Wood who has passed away aged 62. The award-winning director, writer, actor and comedian had fought a short battle with cancer, her publicist confirmed.

Wood was a household name thanks to her numerous comedy creations including fan favourites dinnerladies, Acorn Antiques and Victoria Wood As Seen on TV. Friends, colleagues and other famous faces have been posting their condolences and memories of Wood on Twitter since news of her passing broke earlier today.

Among them are her fellow comedians including Jennifer Saunders, Miranda Hart and Sue Perkins.

Cant believe Vic has gone.She was truly an inspiration and had so much left to to give and we won't see it. She was so funny.#VictoriaWood — jennifer saunders (@ferrifrump) April 20, 2016

Another hero and comedy legend gone. I am shocked. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Victoria for your laughs and inspiration. RIP. — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) April 20, 2016

RIP, the briilliant, brilliant Victoria Wood x — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) April 20, 2016

So incredibly sad to hear that Victoria Wood has died. A true comedy icon. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) April 20, 2016

RIP the brilliant Victoria Wood. So innovative, funny and down to earth.

This has not been a good year. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 20, 2016

All of us women in comedy owe a huge debt of gratitude to Victoria- she paved the way — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) April 20, 2016

Comic Relief – for whom Wood made numerous appearances – paid their respects.

So sad to hear that Victoria Wood has passed away. A true friend to Comic Relief and a comedy great.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Q9KjfFR0Rr — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) April 20, 2016

Meanwhile, other names from the world of entertainment shared their reactions to the news on Twitter.

Oh no. Victoria Wood. I'm heartbroken. She was my hero. Thank you for EVERYTHING. RIP — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) April 20, 2016

Oh God, Victoria Wood was just the loveliest. So funny and clever and kind and melancholy and all the good stuff. So sad. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 20, 2016

Watch this, smile, laugh, and be thankful for Victoria Wood. RIP 😢https://t.co/vg1y0tVPD4 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 20, 2016

Oh my goodness dear Victoria wood has passed away. Heartbreaking #ripvictoriawood — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) April 20, 2016

No! Not Victoria Wood. What on earth is going on? A shy genius by all accounts. End of an era. — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) April 20, 2016

Seeing Victoria Wood on TV – working class, bookish, silly, clever, doing stand-up, singing, acting – made me think "Girls can do this." — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 20, 2016

A world without Victoria Wood is a sad sad thing. My first major crush. R.I.P beautiful. 2016…the year of taking the greats. — Danny Dyer (@MrDDyer) April 20, 2016

Shocked by news of Victoria Wood. I worked with her last year and was reminded of just what a superlative performer she was.Only 62 ! — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 20, 2016

Watch and weep. 62 is far too young. RIP Victoria Wood. https://t.co/X45piyvWC5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2016

Inconceivable that Victoria Wood has gone. She had a kindly yet savage eye for the ordinariness and the grotesquerie of life. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) April 20, 2016

Such sad news. RIP Victoria Wood. You always made us howl with laughter. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) April 20, 2016