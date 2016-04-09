Hear more from Britain’s Got Talent’s young star Beau Dermott

The 12-year-old's performance of Defying Gravity blew the audience away on Saturday night but she's also done a Susan Boyle with a rendition of I Dreamed a Dream....

If you’ve just been blown away by 12-year-old Beau Dermott’s gravity defying vocal performance on Britain’s Got Talent, you’re probably keen to hear it again…

And you may well be interested in finding out what else she can sing, too…

Here she is at a regional round of the Teen Star talent competition almost exactly a year ago, following in the footsteps of a certain Susan Boyle with her own rendition of Les Misérables classic I Dreamed a Dream…

By our calculations Beau’s only about seven here, singing a song from Snow White – and dressed a bit like her too…

Wanna hear Defying Gravity again? Course you do – here’s a different version, from last year…

Want more from Beau? Then you know where to come. She’ll be back on Britain’s Got Talent soon…