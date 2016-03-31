So Jack Whitehall is in a film with Jennifer Aniston…

When did that happen?

Jack Whitehall seems to have secretly become a hot-shot Hollywood star. The 27-year-old comedian was literally just on our TV screens in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat and now? Well, now he’s acting alongside Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts in a big US movie.

Yep, Whitehall has only bagged himself a role in upcoming comedy ensemble movie Mother’s Day, also starring Jason Sudeikis, Kate Hudson and Britt Robertson.

He plays the boyfriend of Robertson’s Kristin. And the good news is that he’s playing a British comedian, so it’s not too far out of our (or his) comfort zone.

But still. He kept that one quiet, didn’t he…

Mother’s Day will be in UK cinemas 17th June