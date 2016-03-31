Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
So Jack Whitehall is in a film with Jennifer Aniston…

So Jack Whitehall is in a film with Jennifer Aniston…

When did that happen?

104521

Jack Whitehall seems to have secretly become a hot-shot Hollywood star. The 27-year-old comedian was literally just on our TV screens in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat and now? Well, now he’s acting alongside Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts in a big US movie. 

Advertisement

Yep, Whitehall has only bagged himself a role in upcoming comedy ensemble movie Mother’s Day, also starring Jason Sudeikis, Kate Hudson and Britt Robertson. 

He plays the boyfriend of Robertson’s Kristin. And the good news is that he’s playing a British comedian, so it’s not too far out of our (or his) comfort zone.

But still. He kept that one quiet, didn’t he… 

Advertisement

Mother’s Day will be in UK cinemas 17th June

Tags

All about Mother's Day (2015)

110297
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Jack Whitehall calls Prince Harry “the King of banter” at the Royal Variety Performance

96842

James Corden and Jack Whitehall on being back together in the UK for A League of Their Own

100506

5 things to watch on BBC3 right now

101109

Finals, graduation and a movie…? 9 questions for the cast of Fresh Meat

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more