Sky is bringing back Morph

The beloved clay character will return for brand new episodes on Sky's new children's app

Morph is being remodelled by Sky. The iconic clay character, who first appeared alongside Tony Hart on children’s BBC art series Take Hart 40 years ago, is set for a comeback as part of Sky’s new programming for kids.

Morph’s revival, alongside his buddy Chas, is in partnership with his original creators Aardman Animation and will consist of brand new episodes as well as “short features that encourage kids to create their own characters and films at home.”

The stop-motion character will make his debut on Sky’s new kids app, which is aimed at children from pre-school to nine-years-old. The app will feature content from Boomerang, Nick Jr, CBeebies, Cartoon Network and more, including “Sky’s own exclusive original kids content.”

The Sky Kids app launches today and is free for Sky Family, Variety or Q customers.