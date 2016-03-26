Accessibility Links

Michael Keaton’s McDonald’s biopic has a pretty ominous tagline…

Keaton stars as the man behind the fast food giant in The Founder — and it looks like it won't brush over the unsavoury bits of the company's history...

“He took someone else’s idea and America ate it up” reads the tagline in the first poster for The Founder, the new biopic about the the history of McDonald’s.

Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, a salesman who franchised out the burger chain owned by Mac and Dick McDonald in the 1950s.

It’s an intriguing and ominous line, which shows it won’t necessarily be warming our hearts with an inspiring tale of business success. Of course, it’s too early to tell much about the movie, but the poster suggests it could be a warts-and-all look at the company’s history.

And we all know there’s nothing The Academy loves more than a hard-hitting biopic…

