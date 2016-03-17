Accessibility Links

Someone swapped Mulder and Scully’s faces and they look like an 80s synth-pop band

This X-Files face swap is seriously spooky...

Crack out your conspiracy theories. There is something spookily brilliant about this X-Files face swap.

Imgur genius  has transferred Mulder’s face onto Scully’s and vice versa – and the results are spectacular. Spectacularly synth-pop. 

View post on imgur.com

There have been some stellar face swaps in celeb history, but Mulder and Scully? Who knew it would be this great?

It’s quite possibly one of the weirdest things the internet has created.

All about The X-Files

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

