Entertainment world pays tribute to magician Paul Daniels

Keith Chegwin, Reece Shearsmith and Louis Theroux are among those sharing their memories

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Paul Daniels who has died aged 77 from an inoperable brain tumour.

The magician had been diagnosed in February after a career that spanned nearly 50 years and included entertainment mainstays Opportunity Knocks and The Paul Daniels Magic Show.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter this morning to pay their respects to Daniels, who passed away overnight, leaving behind wife Debbie McGee and three sons from a previous marriage, Gary, Paul and Martin.

Gary led the tributes to his father, tweeting a picture of a crying rabbit emerging from a hat.

It is with incredible sadness that I can confirm that Dad, Paul Daniels, passed away over night. #PaulDaniels pic.twitter.com/b2tz7dl1S7 — Gary Daniels (@AllNRG) March 17, 2016

RIP Paul Daniels. His magic shows were a huge joyous part of childhood. — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) March 17, 2016

RIP Paul Daniels, a thoughtful skeptic, enemy of hucksterism and paranormal flimflam, and gifted magician. My condolences to his family. — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) March 17, 2016

RIP the amazing magician & fantastic entertainer Paul Daniels. Thoughts with the lovely @thedebbiemcgee ❤️ — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) March 17, 2016

R.I.P to an absolute legend Paul Daniels, had the pleasure of working with him, what a sad day, will miss you Paul❤️ pic.twitter.com/KYZzAxbMWF — Tommy Cannon (@TheTommyCannon) March 17, 2016

Paul Daniels has died. Always admired one of his recent tour titles: "Back – In Spite Of Public Demand." A top entertainer. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) March 17, 2016

RIP Paul Daniels.

A great entertainer. pic.twitter.com/uBkK6NmlJl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2016

Sad to hear of the death of Paul Daniels RIP Paul our thoughts are with the family — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) March 17, 2016

Sorry to hear of the death of #PaulDaniels. My thoughts are with you @thedebbiemcgee — Arlene Phillips CBE (@arlenephillips) March 17, 2016

Gutted…. Loved Paul Daniels … 'you'll like this,not a lot,but you'll like this'. #RIPPaul — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 17, 2016

Paul Daniels 1938 – 2016 pic.twitter.com/LltrkBVxov — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 17, 2016