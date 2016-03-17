Accessibility Links

Entertainment world pays tribute to magician Paul Daniels

Keith Chegwin, Reece Shearsmith and Louis Theroux are among those sharing their memories

The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Paul Daniels who has died aged 77 from an inoperable brain tumour.

The magician had been diagnosed in February after a career that spanned nearly 50 years and included entertainment mainstays Opportunity Knocks and The Paul Daniels Magic Show.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter this morning to pay their respects to Daniels, who passed away overnight, leaving behind wife Debbie McGee and three sons from a previous marriage, Gary, Paul and Martin.

Gary led the tributes to his father, tweeting a picture of a crying rabbit emerging from a hat.

