Idris Elba is at Buckingham Palace to collect his OBE

The Luther actor tweeted a photo of himself looking royally smart in a navy suit with the caption, “flying the East End flag at Buckingham Palace today!!! OBE Day….. How does the boy look?”

Flying the East End flag at Buckingham Palace today!!! OBE Day….. How does the boy look?

Feeling Proppa…:) pic.twitter.com/rnlNjZjgSi — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 11, 2016

Elba brought his proud mum along to the ceremony, too.

@BritishMonarchy Made my *Mum very happy today!! pic.twitter.com/JAkfN0arBa — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 11, 2016

The actor was awarded the prize in the New Year Honours list for services to drama after first rising to fame playing Russell “Stringer” Bell in hit US series The Wire, before taking roles in Luther, Prometheus, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and this year’s Beasts of No Nation.