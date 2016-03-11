Accessibility Links

Idris Elba is at Buckingham Palace to collect his OBE

The Luther star and his mum looked pretty chuffed...

Today Idris Elba becomes an OBE after picking up his award for services to drama from Buckingham Palace.

The Luther actor tweeted a photo of himself looking royally smart in a navy suit with the caption, “flying the East End flag at Buckingham Palace today!!! OBE Day….. How does the boy look?”

Elba brought his proud mum along to the ceremony, too.

The actor was awarded the prize in the New Year Honours list for services to drama after first rising to fame playing Russell “Stringer” Bell in hit US series The Wire, before taking roles in Luther, Prometheus, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and this year’s Beasts of No Nation.

Luther

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

