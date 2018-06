The Little Mermaid is rockin' out with the trout

As we know, The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian has a hot crustacean band. The newt play the flute, the carp play the harp, the plaice play the bass etc etc…

But as it turns out, adding a whole load of heavy metal-style drumming from the folks above water who’ve, you know, got a lot of sand, actually really works.

Take it away Joey Muha: