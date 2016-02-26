Accessibility Links

Former Radio 1 and T4 presenter Jameela Jamil makes acting debut in US comedy series

The 30-year-old British star has described her role in Mike Schur's Good Place as a "dream come true" and "total madness"

We know Jameela Jamil from her days presenting on T4 and hosting Radio 1’s Official Chart show, but it seems the 30-year-old is keen to embrace new challenges.

Jamil is set to make her acting debut in NBC comedy The Good Place.

She’ll star alongside Frozen’s Kristen Bell as well as Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper in the 13-episode series, in a role which she has described as a “dream come true.”

The new sitcom, from The Office, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Mike Schur, follows Eleanor (Bell), a woman from New Jersey who starts to question what it means to be good, before deciding to turn over a new leaf and make up for her past behaviour.

Jamil will play “wealthy and glamorous Tessa, well educated in England, effortlessly conversant in almost anything and loving to host parties and be the center of attention”, according to Deadline.

