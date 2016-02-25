Facebook gets emotional with new reaction buttons

Sadness, anger, laughter... now going on Facebook is a bit like watching Inside Out

A simple ‘Like’ is clearly no longer sufficient. Facebook is getting in touch with its sensitive side, rolling out a series of ‘reaction’ buttons to help us express ourselves and our emotions better online.

The original thumbs-up icon isn’t going anywhere, but it’s now joined by five other animated options, including Love, Wow and Haha.

With Sad and Angry completing Facebook’s new emotional line up, posting on the social media platform now feels a little like stepping inside Disney hit Inside Out. All we need is a Disgust option and we’d be good to go.

The new reactions are a result of fans calling for a Dislike button, to express negative emotions. “People have asked about the dislike button for many years,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year, adding: “If you are sharing something that is sad, whether it’s something in current events, like the refugee crisis that touches you, or if a family member passed away, then it may not feel comfortable to ‘like’ that post.”

“We’ve been listening to people and know that there should be more ways to easily and quickly express how something you see in News Feed makes you feel,” said the social media giant yesterday.

If you think these reactions look a little familiar, it’s okay. Facebook already knows. Apparently they’ve been watching our emoji-usage for a while now…

“For more than a year we have been conducting global research… we also looked at how people are already commenting on posts and the top stickers and emoticons as signals for the types of reactions people are already using to determine which reactions to offer,” they said.