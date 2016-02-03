Tower Heist, My Stepmother Is an Alien, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Happy Gilmore, Dr Terror’s House of Horrors: films on TV today

ANDREW COLLINS: FILM OF THE DAY

Tower Heist ★★★

6.45-9.00pm Film Four

Films in which writer/director/producer and control freak Ben Stiller only acts are usually best approached with caution (that is, he’s doing them for the money). But Tower Heist, a vertiginous heist caper co-produced by co-star Eddie Murphy and directed by the Rush Hour franchise’s Brett Ratner, is safe. Stiller’s the forelock-tugging building manager of a luxury New York high-rise who leads his fellow disgruntled employees in stealing a stash of cash from Ponzi-scheme swindler Alan Alda, using all their know-how from invisibly running the building. Among them are Casey Affleck’s concierge, Michael Pena’s lift operator and Gabourey Sidibe’s maid, all likeably played. Murphy is the crook hired to help them, an improvement in a supporting role, I thought. The best bits involve high-wire stunts that will have vertigo sufferers clutching the armrests, reminiscent for me of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Inventive, silly, thrilling, but once back at ground level, the action becomes a little more, well, pedestrian.

My Stepmother Is an Alien ★★★

6.55-9.00pm Movie Mix

Dan Aykroyd gets a surprise in the shape (and what a shape) of Kim Basinger when he makes contact with an alien planet in this culture-clash romp.

Once upon a Time in Mexico ★★★

9.00-11.00pm Spike

Johnny Depp provides additional firepower for Antonio Banderas’s gun-toting minstrel in director Robert Rodriguez’s violently visual, bigger budget follow-up to Desperado.

Happy Gilmore ★★

10.30pm-12.25am ITV2

Knockabout fun (just) from Adam Sandler as a second-rate ice-hockey player who tries his hand at golf.

Dr Terror’s House of Horrors ★★★

10.45pm-12.40am Horror Channel

Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee and, erm, Roy Castle star in this entertaining anthology in which five men are told their grim fortunes.

