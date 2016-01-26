There’s a hilarious hidden Harry Potter in this Nando’s restaurant

Never mind the infamous Nando’s black card, you know you’re a valued customer when you get your own spot, with your name on it, in your local branch.

Advertisement

Harry Potter has that honour – and then some. He’s got his very own cupboard under the stairs at Becci_1990’s local Nando’s restaurant.

We can totally see the Gryffindor tower gang chowing down – but how spicy would their chicken be?

Advertisement

That, dear readers, is the question.