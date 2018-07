Is a crossover in the works? We want to believe

The Doctor might be an awful lot friendlier than the aliens in the X-Files, but there’s still a lot of professional respect between the two venerable sci-fi shows. Respect like this.

D’ya get it? Look familiar?

Yes, it’s Fox Mulder’s favourite poster, given a Tardis twist. With The X-Files returning to television, can a crossover be far behind?

We want to believe.