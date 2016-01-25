X-Files fans really want to discuss the new episode in an AOL chatroom

Mulder and Scully - check. Now we just need that dial-up...

Brand new X-Files premiered in the US last night. There was Mulder, there was Scully, there was intrigue, mystery… but for many fans, there was one thing missing: an AOL chatroom.

Ah, those were the days, right? Watch an episode and have a good old chat about it all with other AOL-ers.

So… where's the nearest AOL chat room? #XFiles — Annie Stamell (@stamos) January 25, 2016

There were actual cravings.

@stamos I am really craving some nerdy AOL X-Files message board analysis right now. — Tiffany (@blackliketea) January 25, 2016

Typing in capitals really proved you meant it.

the thing that's really missing from the new X-Files is an AOL chat room I can use to type in caps at strangers after each episode. — ghgm (@ghgm) January 25, 2016

People were still trying to log in. You know, just in case.

I am trying to log into my aol account to see if by any chance the star trek voyager & x-files listserv has decided to become active again — jill e krupnik (@ducky_krupnik) January 25, 2016

No, live tweeting isn’t the same.

@Megsmusicalmuse @DayPellegrin @Chrissychatt I used to go in the X-files AOL chat room & talk live with folks literally over 2 decades ago💁🏽 — Toks Olagundoye 📎 (@ToksOlagundoye) January 24, 2016

It was a great place for sharing things, that AOL chatroom.

Back in the day I used to post X-Files fanfic on AOL — Gorilla (@GinoMarella) January 25, 2016

People were partying like it was the 90s all over again.

OMG new #XFiles ep tonight made my 90s fangirl heart swell with joy! I feel like I should be dialing into AOL & posting on alt*tv*x-files! — Marauding Missingno (@pikacharma) January 25, 2016

It was really all about the screen name back in the day, right?

My AOL name was XFille because I had a passion for the French language and The X Files. I was also a virgin for all of high school. — Annie Stamell (@stamos) January 25, 2016

People are literally still friends from those chatrooms.

@thexfiles #ImanXPhile for over 20 years now. Still have friends I met on the AOL X files message boards. I can't wait for Sunday!!!! — Megan (@PhickOTM) January 19, 2016

Forget The X-Files, someone needs to bring back AOL chatrooms…