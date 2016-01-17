CBB’s Gemma Collins forgets what reality show she’s on, cries “Get me out of here!”

The TOWIE star has threatened to quit her latest reality TV show after being branded lazy by her fellow housemates

Gemma Collins could be about to quit her second reality TV show. The TOWIE star threatened to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house last night, after being branded lazy and greedy by her fellow housemates.

“I’m going to do that door in a minute because I’ll do it and you know I’ll do it,” she said, talking about the Diary Room.

She then temporarily forgot which reality TV show was on and said, “Get me out of here”, I’m a Celeb-style.

Housemates had been split into teams and told to identify each other by their personality traits, but Gemma, who found herself up for eviction last week, took offence when it was suggested she was lazy.

“I’m not lazy, I run two businesses, I work like a dog,” she shouted, adding: “You can’t do f*** all in this house because everyone’s s***ting a brick to rush and do it because they think that’s what people like to see.”

Collins has cried “Get me out of here” before. The 34-year-old, who found fame after joining the second series of The Only Way is Essex, quit I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2014 after just 72 hours in the jungle.