15 tweets that perfectly sum up the reaction to this year’s Oscar nominations

From Leo's luck to how to pronounce Saoirse, Twitter has a LOT of opinions about this year's Academy Award nominees

The Oscars were announced this afternoon and snubs were, of course, the first thing everyone was talking about

Carol not getting nominated for Best Picture is a TRAVESTY! #OscarNoms — Gabrielle Bondi (@GabrielleAdelle) January 14, 2016

Quentin Tarantino and Aaron Sorkin were also top of the list

Bit of a snub for Quentin Tarantino in Original Screenplay #OscarNoms — Zoe Linda (@ZoeLinda_) January 14, 2016

No Ridley Scott, no Aaron Sorkin, no Quentin Tarantino. #Oscars2016 #OscarNoms — Jason McKiernan (@CinemaSquared) January 14, 2016

Mad Max fans were feeling the love for this year’s nominations, though

Mad Max: Fury Road getting some #OscarNoms love this morning. I'm into it. — Jessica Roy 🦅 (@jessica_roy) January 14, 2016

But they did feel the film was the victim of a major snub too

One guy who wasn’t overlooked – much to everyone’s delight – was Sylvester Stallone

Everyone cheered loudly when they announced Sly Stallone’s nom for best supporting actor 🙂 #OscarNoms — Brandon Keckler (@EpiKeckler) January 14, 2016

Idris Elba, however, wasn’t so lucky

Btw it's an absolute travesty that Idris Elba wasn't nominated for Beasts of No Nation. That movie was easily one of the best. #OscarNoms — Ⓜike (@JasperJay40) January 14, 2016

And with no nominations for Beasts of No Nation – and only a screenplay nod for Straight Outta Compton – it didn’t take long for people to point out the lack of diversity in the line-up

No black actors/directors nominated for the second straight year. Travesty. Hope host @ChrisRock addresses this. #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 14, 2016

Fans of Star Wars were delighted to see The Force Awakens appearing among the nominees

However, they were annoyed it wasn’t in the running for the big one

Psyched for all #TheForceAwakens #OscarNoms but snubbed on Best Picture?! C’mon…it was the only new movie I saw in 2015 and it was the best. — Chris Lagasse (@ChrisLagasse) January 14, 2016

There was only ONE man everyone was talking about, though…

Leo gonna get it done this year #OscarNoms — Danny Ackerman (@DAck_34) January 14, 2016

Surely 2016 will be his year? SURELY?

What could possibly go wrong?

This year it’s going to be close! (again!) #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SeZWKFpimz — Mizan van der Merwe (@MizanvdM) January 14, 2016

At least the Academy got one VERY important thing right, eh?

Most surprising thing about #OscarNoms is they managed to pronounce #SaoirseRonan name correctly — Clár Ní Fhearaíl (@clarefarrell) January 14, 2016

Proper order.

The winners will be announced at the 88th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 28th February in Hollywood