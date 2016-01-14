Accessibility Links

15 tweets that perfectly sum up the reaction to this year’s Oscar nominations

From Leo's luck to how to pronounce Saoirse, Twitter has a LOT of opinions about this year's Academy Award nominees

97546

The Oscars were announced this afternoon and snubs were, of course, the first thing everyone was talking about

Quentin Tarantino and Aaron Sorkin were also top of the list

Mad Max fans were feeling the love for this year’s nominations, though

But they did feel the film was the victim of a major snub too

One guy who wasn’t overlooked – much to everyone’s delight – was Sylvester Stallone

Idris Elba, however, wasn’t so lucky

And with no nominations for Beasts of No Nation – and only a screenplay nod for Straight Outta Compton – it didn’t take long for people to point out the lack of diversity in the line-up

Fans of Star Wars were delighted to see The Force Awakens appearing among the nominees

However, they were annoyed it wasn’t in the running for the big one

There was only ONE man everyone was talking about, though…

Surely 2016 will be his year? SURELY?

What could possibly go wrong?

At least the Academy got one VERY important thing right, eh?

Proper order.

The winners will be announced at the 88th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 28th February in Hollywood

All about Mad Max: Fury Road

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

