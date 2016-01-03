Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Louise Brealey chuffed by response to Hooper in Sherlock special

Louise Brealey chuffed by response to Hooper in Sherlock special

"You make being a part of Sherlock amazing," the actress told fans

96373

*Episode spoilers follow*

Advertisement

Actress Louise Brealey says fans have been “so very, very kind” after her turn as a male character in this year’s Sherlock special. 

The Abominable Bride saw BBC’s Sherlock delve into Victorian London where Molly Hooper was pretending to be a man. ‘Hooper’ came complete with gruff accent and fluffy moustache, running things in the morgue with none other than Anderson as her assistant. 

Chuffed with the reaction from fans Brealey tweeted:

Posting a snap of the new-look Hooper, Brealey also thinks she really rather pulls off the look and is more than happy with that.

Advertisement

The episode itself proved to be a hit, drawing 8.4 million viewers on New Year’s Day, the highest-rated drama of the festive period. Filming on series four is expected to begin in the Spring

Tags

All about Sherlock

sherlock-woman-cumberbatch
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

94313

Martin Freeman on the Sherlock special, celebrity, politics and being “gobby”

94636

Benedict Cumberbatch on playing a Victorian Sherlock Holmes

95903

Everything we know so far about Sherlock series 4

96318

Sherlock fans really quite liked Mycroft’s new look

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more