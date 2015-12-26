15 important pieces of wisdom found in children’s books

Here's a thing or two we should all remember from the books we grew up on...

While there’s plenty to praise among the back catalogues of Dickens, Austen and the rest of Britain’s bookish best, we like to source our inspiration from the authors who catered for our childhood years. We’re talking Dahl, Seuss, Rowling – their books are packed with nuggets of wisdom for young and old alike.

Advertisement

Need a pick-me-up this rainy afternoon? Look no further…