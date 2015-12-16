Ice Age’s Scrat has followed that acorn all the way to space

Now THIS is a space movie: watch the first trailer for Ice Age: Collision Course

Forget Star Wars (ahem), there’s a new space flick on the way thanks to Ice Age: Collision Course.

Returning fave Scrat is set to get himself into all sorts of mischief as he’s blasted into space after trying to hang onto that pesky acorn. Not only does he fail to keep hold of his precious nut, he sets off a load of cosmic events that threaten the entire Ice Age.

As usual, this icy flick looks set to be filled with eye-popping animation and slapstick comedy that’ll have kids and parents alike belly laughing.

Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and Simon Pegg are among the returning voice cast, while singer Jessie J and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz are among the new recruits.

Ice Age: Collision Course is due out summer 2016

