It’s Batman vs Superman vs Star Wars in director Zack Snyder’s incredible mash-up

Can the Man of Steel take on an X-Wing?

Your rivals keep you sharp. Darth Vader honed his lightsaber skills with his old pal Ben Kenobi, while Batman and Superman have an entire movie devoted to their rivalry.

Thus it’s in the spirit of friendly competition that directors Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) have been josh each other in the last year. However, Snyder may have won this battle once and for all, by appropriating not just Darth Vader…

… but X-Wings into his own superhero movie.

We don’t see how J.J. can possibly match this, unless Kylo Ren is unmasked as Batman at the end of The Force Awakens.