Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
It’s Batman vs Superman vs Star Wars in director Zack Snyder’s incredible mash-up

It’s Batman vs Superman vs Star Wars in director Zack Snyder’s incredible mash-up

Can the Man of Steel take on an X-Wing?

imagenotavailable1

Your rivals keep you sharp. Darth Vader honed his lightsaber skills with his old pal Ben Kenobi, while Batman and Superman have an entire movie devoted to their rivalry. 

Advertisement

Thus it’s in the spirit of friendly competition that directors Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) have been josh each other in the last year. However, Snyder may have won this battle once and for all, by appropriating not just Darth Vader…

… but X-Wings into his own superhero movie.

Advertisement

We don’t see how J.J. can possibly match this, unless Kylo Ren is unmasked as Batman at the end of The Force Awakens.

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens

Star Wars through the ages (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

7 things that could still ruin Star Wars Episode VII

imagenotavailable1

Star Wars premiere is “bigger than the Oscars”

imagenotavailable1

Astronaut Tim Peake will watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens in space

imagenotavailable1

This is exactly how Star Wars fans play with their action figures and toy spaceships

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more