X Factor acts reveal dream duets for 2015 final

As The X Factor final looms the acts are starting to think about the fact that they might just make it – and that means they might just get one of those spine-tingling celebrity duets.

There’s been some goodies over the years, haven’t there? Leona Lewis and Take That had the hairs on the back of our necks up, Olly Murs and Robbie Williams had us grinning from ear to ear and Alexandra Burke and Beyoncé has yet to be topped for its is-that-really-her-mouth-hanging-open-at-those-notes effect.

No surprises then that Louisa Johnson and Lauren Murray both want Beyoncé to come back and perform with them. You can imagine the groan among the bookers for that.

“Everyone wants Beyoncé, don’t they?” Lauren told RadioTimes.com. “But she’s already done it.”

“I just think she’s amazing,” Louisa said, joking it would “actually be good” if she turned up and just sang with them all. “I know it’s such an obvious person to say but ever since I was little I’ve looked up to her. The way she is really inspires me. She works so hard. She’s in control and I want to be like that. I just feel like she’d be a good person to sing with.”

Of course, Lauren would have liked Whitney Houston.

“Well, everyone knows I love Whitney so it definitely would have been Whit. I love all the big divas. Christina Aguilera, or it could have been Amy Winehouse, or Emeli Sandé.

“Definitely a girl,” she said, before considering that actually she quite likes who Ché has got his eye on, too.

“I think Ché picked Sam Smith. Or Stevie Wonder. But I like Sam Smith as well. I’d be happy with anyone.”

Perhaps they can play a game; first to spot him backstage gets to sing with him?

Ché did laugh that mentor Nick Grimshaw may fancy a go. After all, co-host Olly Murs has taken to the stage, fellow judge Rita Ora, too. Grimmy even rapped with Murs at this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend.

“Yeah, Grimshaw’s my celebrity guest… hmmm, maybe not,” Ché chuckled, admitting his hopes are pinned on Stevie Wonder. “Imagine!” he laughed of performing with Grimshaw. “Actually, I don’t want to imagine…”

Louisa on the other hand does quite like the idea of a mentor match up with Ms Ora.

“That would be amazing. I did say that. I’d love to sing with her. I just feel like we’d really connect on stage. I think we’d vibe off each other really well. Maybe I should drop it in the conversation.”

Reggie N Bollie have of course already had a dance with their mentor Cheryl on stage. But perhaps she can bust out some vocals for the final? Or heck, why not get Mr Cowell up there? With Reggie N Bollie it feels like anything goes.

