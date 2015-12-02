Romance, tears and sad farewells in the first trailer for Downton Abbey’s final ever episode

Daisy cries, Thomas leaves and love is in the air as the Crawleys say their goodbyes this Christmas Day

Deck the halls, jingle those bells and let it snow. Christmas is almost here which means one thing: Downton Abbey is very almost over.

Just one feature-length special stands between us and a Downton-free future. And a lot is pinned on those two-hours of prime time Christmas Day telly. Edith’s happiness, Mary’s marriage, Anna’s baby and the future of all the upperclass Crawleys and their staff…

There might still be a couple of weeks until we find out exactly how the Crawley’s will be bidding us farewell, but the first trailer – complete with swirling snowflakes and a huge Christmas tree – has been released and it gives us a good feel for the dramas to come on December 25th.

There are certainly sad moments ahead – Thomas Barrow appears to be leaving the Abbey for pastures new while Daisy can be seen sobbing in the kitchens – but there are uplifting and heartwarming ones too. The staff sing Auld Lang Syne in the Servants Hall (really rather tunefully) while a impressive crowd has gathered in the Great Hall to raise a glass. What they are toasting, though, remains a secret.

Meanwhile, Edith has an awkward encounter with Bertie Pelham, which we’ll all be hoping rekindles their romance, while Branson appears to be flirting with the magazine editor. And in further matters of the heart, Mary and Henry can be seen kissing, Anna and Bates share an intimate embrace and smiles are exchanged between Isobel and Lord Merton.

As ever, change is close at hand. “I hope you’re not too unhappy about the way things have turned out,” Robert asks Carson, who replies wistfully, “The world is a different place from the way it was, my lord, and Downton Abbey must change with it.”

“We never know what’s coming, of course, who does?” concludes Robert. “But I’d say we have a good chance.”

Downton Abbey: the Finale airs on Christmas Day at 8:45pm on ITV