Ant-Man, Magic Mike XXL, Listen to Me Marlon, By Our Selves: 30 November’s new DVDs

ANT-MAN (12)

★★★

Another week, another Marvel superhero. Here it’s the turn of former petty crook Paul Rudd to don a special suit developed by scientist Michael Douglas that shrinks him to insect size, but with superhuman strength. There’s the requisite former colleague who wants to use the invention for nefarious means, but this fast-paced adventure isn’t as po-faced as some in the genre, and knowing quips about Iron Man and the Avengers keep it entertaining.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and download

MAGIC MIKE XXL (15)

★★

With the original male-stripper story proving a surprise box-office success, star Channing Tatum was obviously going to be up for a sequel. But director Steven Soderbergh probably took the idea about as far as he could go with that first flash of success. Here, Tatum is back on the road with another group of beefcakes in a story that centres on a stripping competition, but it never really rises to the occasion.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

LISTEN TO ME MARLON (15)

★★★★

It’s well known that Marlon Brando had no truck with the fluff surrounding the movie industry, so interviews with the man are rare. In this documentary by Stevan Riley and sanctioned by the Brando estate, we get a fascinating insight into the man via audio tapes recorded as a self-help therapy by Brando himself. Subjects range way beyond the movie business, from his role as a father to his concern over civil rights.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

BY OUR SELVES (15)

★★★★

In 1841, British poet John Clare escaped from the asylum in which he was being held and walked 80 miles from Epping Forest to Northampton. In this mesmerising drama, avant garde director Andrew Kotting and writer Ian Sinclair re-create the walk, with Toby Jones in a parallel story as the poet himself. It’s loaded with haunting and surreal images and is nothing like your usual multiplex fare.

Formats: DVD and download

MAX (12)

★★★

We’ll happily watch humans go through all sorts of death and destruction in the movies and brush it off without a thought. But put a dog, cat, horse or any other creature in peril and we’re reduced to sobbing wrecks. Here a German Shepherd (the Max of the title) returns home with post traumatic stress syndrome after serving in Afghanistan, where he was involved in an incident with his military handler (I know, we’re filling up already). Can the love of the man’s family save Max? To be honest, it’s not as soppy as it sounds, but probably best to have the tissues at the ready just in case.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

