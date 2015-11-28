Watch the trailer for Captain America: Civil War, now featuring Spider-man…and Adele!

The recent trailer for Captain America: Civil War has fans psyched. Captain America punching Iron Man! What more could you ask for?

Advertisement

Well, there was one vital component missing. Where’s Spider-man? The new version played by Tom Holland is supposed to feature in the film, but there’s no sign of him in the trailer.

Luckily, ComicBook.com stepped in to fix that.

Well, that’s got us very excited indeed. Almost too excited to post this version of the trailer, recut to Adele’s smash hit ‘Hello’.

Almost.

Advertisement

How bromantic.