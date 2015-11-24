What time is Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on TV?
Watch the Gunners in their crucial Champions League Group F tie live for free on BT Sport Showcase
Champions League football: Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb
7:30pm, BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)
Non-subscribers can watch for free on BT Sport Showcase (Freeview channel 59)
Tuesday 24th November
And while we’re at it…
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Chelsea, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7:45pm)
Barcelona v Roma, kick-off 7:45pm
Bayern Munich v Olympiakos, kick-off 7:45pm
Porto v Dynamo Kiev, kick-off 7:45pm
Lyon and Gent, kick-off 7:45pm