What time is Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on TV?

What time is Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on TV?

Watch the Gunners in their crucial Champions League Group F tie live for free on BT Sport Showcase

Champions League football: Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb

7:30pm, BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)

Non-subscribers can watch for free on BT Sport Showcase (Freeview channel 59)

Tuesday 24th November

And while we’re at it…

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Chelsea, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7:45pm)

Barcelona v Roma, kick-off 7:45pm

Bayern Munich v Olympiakos, kick-off 7:45pm

Porto v Dynamo Kiev, kick-off 7:45pm

Lyon and Gent, kick-off 7:45pm

