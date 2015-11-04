What time is Bayern Munich v Arsenal on TV?
Find out when Arsenal are playing their away match against the German champions in the Champions League, live on BT Sport
Champions League football: Bayern Munich v Arsenal
7:30pm, BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)
Wednesday 4th November
And while we’re at it…
Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev, 7pm BT Sport Showcase (available on Freeview), BT Sport 2, kick-off 7:45pm
Olympiakos v Dinamo Zagreb, kick-off 7:45pm
Roma v Bayer Leverkusen, kick-off 7:45pm
Barcelona v BATE Borisov, kick-off 7:45pm
Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg, kick-off 7:45pm
Gent v Valencia, kick-off 7:45pm
Maccabi Tel Aviv v Porto, kick-off 7:45pm