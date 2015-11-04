Accessibility Links

What time is Bayern Munich v Arsenal on TV?

Find out when Arsenal are playing their away match against the German champions in the Champions League, live on BT Sport

Champions League football: Bayern Munich v Arsenal

7:30pm, BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)

Wednesday 4th November

And while we’re at it…

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev, 7pm BT Sport Showcase (available on Freeview), BT Sport 2, kick-off 7:45pm

Olympiakos v Dinamo Zagreb, kick-off 7:45pm

Roma v Bayer Leverkusen, kick-off 7:45pm

Barcelona v BATE Borisov, kick-off 7:45pm

Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg, kick-off 7:45pm

Gent v Valencia, kick-off 7:45pm

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Porto, kick-off 7:45pm

