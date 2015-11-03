Amy Winehouse documentary-makers to release Oasis film

The new documentary will chart the rise of the Britpop band

The names behind hit documentary Amy are to make a film about the early days of Oasis.

Following the success of their feature about Amy Winehouse, Asif Kapadia and Gay Rees will turn their attention to another one of Britain’s best-known musical exports, charting the rise of the Manchester band during the early days of Britpop.

Kapadia, who directed Amy, will be executive producer, with Rees producing, while Mat Whitecross, who won the 2006 Silver Bear Best Director Award for The Road to Guantanamo, will direct.

Amy, an intimate portrait of the troubled pop-star, broke the UK box office record for the highest opening weekend of a documentary film, although it has been negatively criticised by the Winehouse family, with her father describing it as “preposterous”.

The new film will “document the journey from the moment in 1991 when Noel Gallagher joined his brother Liam’s band” using “unprecedented access” to the group and “never before seen archive material”.

After playing their first ever gig in August 1991, Oasis became the poster boys of mid-90s Britpop, with albums such as Definitely, Maybe and What’s the Story, Morning Glory coming to define a generation. They sold over 70 million albums worldwide, before splitting in 2009.