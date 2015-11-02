New Star Trek TV series to air in 2017

Star Trek fans the world over are celebrating today following the news that the sci-fi saga will continue to “boldly go where no series has gone before”, with the announcement of a new TV series set to be released in 2017.

US network CBS has revealed that the next chapter of the franchise will be broadcast in the US in January 2017, as well as being distributed for television and multiple platforms around the world.

The new series’ executive producer will be Alex Kurtzman, who co-wrote and produced the blockbuster films Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness (both directed by JJ Abrams), and will introduce new characters “seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilisations”.

The new series follows the 50th anniversary of the franchise in 2016, and David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, thinks that there is no better time to return the crew of the Starship Enterprise to our screens. “We’re excited to launch its next television chapter in the creative mind and skilled hands of Alex Kurtzman, someone who knows this world and its audience intimately.”

Almost half a century later, the franchise has spawned a dozen feature films and five TV series, shown in more than 190 territories. “Every day, an episode of the Star Trek franchise is seen in almost every country in the world,” added Armando Nunez. president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group. “We can’t wait to introduce Star Trek’s next voyage on television to its vast global fan base.”

For the millions of Trekkies around the world, today’s news will confirm the franchise they know and love will continue to “live long and prosper”.