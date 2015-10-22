Be jealous – Michael J Fox now has a pair of working self-lacing shoes from Back to the Future II

This amazing vision of the future is now a reality – and all in aid of Parkinson's disease research

The internet was awash yesterday with pieces about what Back to the Future II predicted rightly or wrongly about 2015 (and the specific October 21st date that film travelled to) , but one of its gadgets has definitely come true – the self-lacing shoes worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film’s vision of 2015.

The letter I received from Tinker today. Thanks @Nike pic.twitter.com/UIolXrkUVC — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) October 21, 2015

This isn’t just another Back to the Future Day corporate cash-in: a limited run of Nike Air Mags will be auctioned off next spring in aid of the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The note above comes from Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who said, “As the first, most celebrated wearer of the Nike Air Mag, we wanted you to be the first to receive a living pair.”

He added, “In addition to your personal pair we’re creating more pairs for support in aid of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.”

It’s official – the future is here, and it apparently feels a bit like a ski boot.

