Daisy Ridley watches the new Star Wars trailer, gets all emotional

The actress – who plays Rey in The Force Awakens – had her friend film her reaction to the new footage

Very few people had heard of Daisy Ridley before director JJ Abrams handpicked her to star in the brand new Star Wars film. The actress – who had made small appearances in Casualty and Mr Selfridge – was catapulted into the spotlight in 2014 when it was announced she would be joining the likes of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson and many more in the brand new Star Wars film.

Ridley plays Rey who features heavily in the latest trailer for The Force Awakens, released in the States overnight. But while many Americans watched it at halftime during an ESPN football game, she set an alarm and got her first glimpse curled up in bed at a B&B. The 23-year-old tasked her friend with capturing her initial reaction on camera and it’s really rather sweet…

Staying in a little b’n’b with my friend… Set an alarm to watch the trailer… My friend filmed my reaction. Totally emotional seeing it for the first time and so so so incredibly awed to be part of this incredible legacy #starwars #theforceawakens A video posted by @daisyridley on Oct 19, 2015 at 8:06pm PDT

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in UK cinemas on 17th December. Watch the new trailer here.