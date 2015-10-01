Tom Hiddleston: I got naked in Crimson Peak to re-dress the balance

"In many of these situations it is the woman who is more naked," the actor told Graham Norton about his new film

Getting your kit off on the big or small screen can be a daunting process for any actor or actress but Tom Hiddleston says stripping down for a steamy scene in his new film, Crimson Peak, wasn’t a problem.

In fact, he was more than willing to do it because, as far as he’s concerned, women have to shed their clothes in front of the cameras more often than men and it’s about time the boys evened the balance.

“I was happy to do it,” he tells Graham Norton on his BBC1 show this Friday night. “In many of these situations it is the woman who is more naked and we wanted to re-dress the balance.”

And Hiddleston isn’t the only guest with opinions about on-screen nudity. Kenneth Brannagh recalls his experiences directing a topless Chris Hemsworth in his first outing as Marvel Avenger Thor.

“I was a bit embarrassed when we came to do the scene in the movie when he takes his shirt off,” Brannagh admits. “I felt uncomfortable talking about how we would do it and how he might feel he shouldn’t. I even rang my wife to ask her and she said rather over enthusiastically, ‘Get him to take his shirt off!’”

“When I broached it with Chris he said ‘Of course I’m going to get my bloody shirt off mate. I’ve been training for nine months for this thing!'”

Meanwhile, Hiddleston is clearly excited about the presence of Robert De Niro on the sofa, who joins the line-up with Anne Hathaway to talk about new film The Intern.

He’s so excited, in fact, that he even finds time to do an impression of both De Niro and Al Pacino from that infamous restaurant scene in Heat, before asking De Niro to explain why his character turned back at the end of the film.

“He probably just had to go back and get the revenge he wanted and to even the score,” says De Niro. “That’s the chance he took.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 on Friday night at 10:35pm