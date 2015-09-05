Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2015: Anita Rani

The One Show and Countryfile presenter swaps workaday wellies for glamour heels as she prepares for a Strictly transformation

Name: Anita Rani

Age: 37

Twitter: @itsanitarani

Famous for: Asian Network presenter to Countryfile trekker. Switching between Latin and Ballroom dancing should be a doddle.

Bio: Anita Rani is one of the most diverse broadcasters on the BBC: from presenting the Asian Network’s breakfast show to covering the Royal Wedding, the Yorkshire presenter is currently making her way round the UK for BBC Countryfile.

She admits she’s not one for spray tans and sequins, but we think she’ll be more than ready to buy into Strictly’s glamour once the glitterball starts spinning.

Oh, and having already name-dropped Beyonce as her dancing inspiration, she’s clearly aiming to go all out.

There’s definitely a secret dancer in there somewhere, as this clip form Capital FM’s 2003 Party in the Park proves. And yes, that is fellow BBC presenter Liz Bonnin.

Anyway, Strictly can’t be worse than a crammed Indian train ride, right?

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September Tickets are available here.

